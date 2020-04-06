KTR asks students to make use of T-Sat channels during lockdown
IT and Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao asked the students to make use of T-sat channels to learn the subjects during the lockdown period.
"Mathematics, spoken English can be learned by the T-sat channels by staying home and is also helpful to prepare for competitive exams," KTR said taking to his Twitter handle. The T-sat channel's programmes can be telecasted through cable networks or through the website - tsat.tv and T-sat mobile application.
టి-సాట్ విద్య, నిపుణ ఛానెళ్ల ప్రసారాలు కేబుల్ నెట్వర్క్ ద్వారా, వెబ్సైట్ https://t.co/RpZzNUiiE9, లేదా Youtube/tsatnetwork, T-SAT Mobile App లలో అందుబాటులో ఉంటాయి.— KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2020
2/2 pic.twitter.com/v5RpSkabFr
లాక్ డౌన్ సమయాన్ని పిల్లలు, కళాశాల విద్యార్థులు సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోవడానికి తల్లితండ్రులకు ఒక సూచన: రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వ టి-సాట్ ఛానెళ్ల ద్వారా ఇంటివద్దనే గణితం, స్పోకెన్ ఇంగ్లీష్, మరెన్నో నేర్చుకోవచ్చు, పోటీ పరీక్షలకు సిద్ధం కావచ్చు 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LhZvuBzEWZ— KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2020
Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-sat), the satellite TV network under the IT, electronics department has two channels - T-sat Vidya and T-sat Nipuna. While T-sat Vidya refers to the educational requirements of children in rural and remote habitations, T-sat Nipuna helps to skill development.