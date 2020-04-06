KTR asks students to make use of T-Sat channels during lockdown

IT and Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao asked the students to make use of T-sat channels to learn the subjects during the lockdown period.

"Mathematics, spoken English can be learned by the T-sat channels by staying home and is also helpful to prepare for competitive exams," KTR said taking to his Twitter handle. The T-sat channel's programmes can be telecasted through cable networks or through the website - tsat.tv and T-sat mobile application.





Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-sat), the satellite TV network under the IT, electronics department has two channels - T-sat Vidya and T-sat Nipuna. While T-sat Vidya refers to the educational requirements of children in rural and remote habitations, T-sat Nipuna helps to skill development.

