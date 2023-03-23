KTR, Bandi Sanjay Kumar slug it out on twitter

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday hinted at strong action against those making derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In a counter, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also tweeted and said that the collapse of KCR regime has begun.

KTR took to twitter to express his government's tolerance in the wake of increasing verbal attacks on the ruling party leaders. "In BJP-ruled Karnataka 14 days jail for an offensive' tweet. In Telangana, we've been tolerating direct and horrible insults to our CM, ministers and legislators. Maybe we need to give them back in same coin, what say people?"

KTR tweeted in reference to the arrest of Kannada actor Chetan for posting an "offensive" tweet.



The tweet by KTR came hours after the arrest of YouTuber Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna by the police for alleged derogatory comments against the CM and his family members.

Mallanna was picked up from the office of his channel Q News in Peerzadiguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, late on Tuesday night.

BRS supporters had lodged police complaints against him for his alleged derogatory comments against KCR, his son KTR and daughter and MLC K Kavitha on his YouTube channel.

Bandi Sanay tweeted "Income is going to Kalvakuntla family and the expenditure is burdened by the State people. The Telangana martyrs are facing insults and the Telangana betrayers receive appreciation. The time has come that rulers (Pittala Dora referring KCR) will be exposed soon".

