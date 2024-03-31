Live
- Mallu Rajesh Naidu joins in TDP in presence of Nara Lokesh in Chilakaluripet
- Bharat Ratna LK Advani shattered many stereotypes, breached boundaries in Indian politics
- Adari Anand Kumar conducts campaign in GVMC 89th ward
- Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Participates in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in kaligiri
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Sheikh Asif conducts election campaign
- Gudi Sambaraalu’s ‘Sanjeevini’ ballet mesmerises audience with divine artistry
- Rally to protect democracy: INDIA bloc
- Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels
- BJP gears up to retain hold on reserved seats in UP
Just In
KTR booked for charge against CM Revanth
The BRS leader alleged that CM sent Rs 2,500 crore to high command for election expenses
Hyderabad: Telangana police have registered a case against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for leveling charge against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he sent Rs 2,500 crore to the Congress high command for Lok Sabha elections.
On a complaint by a Congress leader, a zeroFirst Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hanamkonda Police Station and the same was transferred to Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad.
Srinivas Rao, a Congress leader, had lodged the complaint with Hanamkonda Police Station.
KTR was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief).
Addressing a meeting of BRS leaders on Tuesday, Rama Rao had said that Revanth Reddy has been extorting money from business people in the State and forwarding it to the Delhi high command. KTR accused that Revanth Reddy has already dispatched Rs 2,500 crore to Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary polls. To amass such significant sums, Revanth Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts over the past three months, pressuring real estate stakeholders for funds under the threat of denial of approvals, KTR had said.