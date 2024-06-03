KTR brands Revanth as fool

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for comparing his party's paying homage to Telangana martyrs a day before to Pakistanis celebrating Independence Day.

Rama Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was a ‘fool’ who lacked the minimum understanding of the Telangana movement and the aspirations of the Telangana people. “Revanth Reddy is a fool for limiting the decade celebrations to just one day. Had our party been in power, we would have conducted month-long celebrations,” said KTR, criticising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not being able to say "Jai Telangana" even on Telangana Formation Day. He also remarked that Revanth Reddy is a 'jackpot chief minister' who knows nothing about the sacrifices and movements of the Telangana people, which is why he is conducting the Telangana Formation Day celebrations nominally.

On the occasion of the State completing ten years since its formation, KTR conveyed wishes on behalf of his party and the six million BRS party workers to all the people of Telangana. He paid tributes to the martyrs who made numerous sacrifices, including giving up their lives for the attainment of Telangana State.