KTR bristles at Cong-BJP ‘unholy’ alliance in state

Condemning Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks on minorities, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the Chief Minister stop making a mockery of the nation with his third-rate political discourse.

The BRS working president accused the Congress and BJP of forming an unprincipled alliance in Telangana and criticised remarks by some leaders which, he said, insulted minorities. He demanded that Revanth Reddy apologise for statements that demeaned certain communities; if not, KTR warned, the people would decide the consequences at the ballot box.

KTR said that the Constitution of India establishes Freedom of Religion as a fundamental right to all its citizens. Thanks to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Freedom of Religion was ingrained in the soul of the Constitution under Articles 25 to 28.

“It is the Constitution of this great nation that allows individuals to freely profess, practice, and propagate their religion. India is declared a secular state in the Preamble. So, individuals and political parties should come out of the illusion that a particular person or religion exists because of them. Neither the BJP nor the Congress can define our choices — it is the Constitution,” said KTR.