KTR dares TS Cong leaders to check power supply in Karnataka

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has dared the Telangana Congress leaders to accept the challenge of visiting Karnataka State where they can see whether 24 hours power supply is supplied to all segments or not.

“I am asking the Telangana Congress leaders to accept my challenge. We all go to Karnataka together in the same bus. Let’s see whether there is power supply like that in Telangana or not,” KT Rama Rao said.

Addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ at Basheerbagh Press Club here on Saturday, KT Rama Rao said that the people of Karnataka were expressing regret over being elected the Congress government and some people from Karnataka were coming to Kodangal, Tandur and Vikarabad areas in Telangana appealing to the people not to commit the same mistake of casting vote in favour of the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls as done by them in Karnataka.

He said the Telangana has achieved a lot of progress in various sectors during the last nine and half years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and it has now become a role model for other States in the country.

Responding to a question on BJP leader Amit Shah’s announcement of making a backward class (BC) leader as Chief Minister of Telangana after the upcoming Assembly polls, the BRS working president said that the BJP didn’t have any love and affection towards the BCs. He pointed out that If the BJP was really love for the BCs, it would not have changed Telangana State unit president Bandi Sanjay, who belongs to the backward class.

The BRS party has been asking the Union government for the last 20 years demanding a separate portfolio for OBCs at the Centre, but neither Congress nor BJP governments did anything for the OBCs.The BRS government had passed a resolution in the Assembly demanding the establishment of OBC ministry, KTR said.