KTR declares game begins now for Congress

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the audit reports presented in the Assembly are nothing but white papers and there was no bigger white paper than the audit reports. The BRS working president had an informal interaction with the media at the Legislature Party office here on Wednesday. The BRS leader was responding to the statement of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had asked the officials to release white papers on the state finances. The audit reports released every year by the government are not the white papers? “What can we do if the Congress leaders don’t read the audit reports,” asked Rama Rao.

The BRS leader asked whether the Congress leaders made promises without seeing the state finances. “Don’t they know about the situation? Did they make promises without seeing the facts and figures? What has happened to discipline during our time. There will be no loans if there is no discipline,” said Rao. He said that the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to implement the loan waiver within 24 hours of coming into power asking what had happened to this. They also said that the six guarantees will be given legality in the first cabinet meeting. What happened to these guarantees, he questioned? He also said that the Congress leaders said they will give Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa within ten days after coming into power but they are yet to give.

The BRS leader pointed out to the promise made by the Congress leader in Chennur that he would provide employment to 45,000 persons. “How is this possible. We have all the videos and we will bring them out at an appropriate time. We know the financial situation because we had to face difficulties to implement the loan waiver scheme. Generally, anyone enquires about financial situation before coming into power but the Congress leaders were inquiring now,” said Rama Rao, adding they can talk whatever they want while in the opposition but this is not possible after coming into power. “The Congress leaders questioned how can there be unemployment in Palakurthy and promised series of employment. Let us wait and see,” said Rao.