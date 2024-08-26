KTR demands Rahul Gandhi to respond on Valmiki scam in KA

Hyderabad: Alleging that there was a role of Congress leaders from the State in the Valmiki Corporation scam in Karnataka, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the alleged corruption within his party.

The BRS leader issued a video message stating that the Valmiki Corporation scam involving Rs 180 crore from government accounts has created uproar in the neighbouring State. Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress leadership for attempting to suppress details of the Valmiki Corporation scam. The corruption was beginning to cast its shadow on Telangana Congress leaders. He recalled that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had admitted to the scam in the Assembly. People must be informed to whose bank accounts the money was transferred, demanded the BRS leader, alleging around Rs 45 crore from the scam was transferred to nine bank accounts in Hyderabad.

Pointing out that the Superintendent of Accounts at the Valmiki Corporation committed had suicide following scandal came to light, KTR said that this had raised more suspicions. Referring to about Rs 4.5 crore being transferred to a company named V6 Business, KTR suspected that this money could have been used by the Congress party during the Lok Sabha polls.

The BRS leader asked why investigating agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Special Investigation Team (SIT), and Crime Investigation Department (CID) remained silent despite the substantial evidence linking Telangana Congress leaders to the scam.