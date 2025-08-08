KTR denies buzz on BRS-BJP merger; warns pink party foes

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims of merger of BRS into BJP, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the BRS will be there until Telangana exists and also threatened that the party would settle scores with all those who were targeting the cadre.

Rama Rao said that after BRS comes into power, they would settle the scores with all. “A few police personnel are doing extras, we are all noting down their deeds. It is my responsibility to settle the scores of all,” said Rama Rao while speaking in a gathering of leaders of several parties from Parigi Assembly constituency, who had joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, accusing them of deceiving Backward Classes and indulging in non-stop political theatrics, the BRS leader strongly criticised the Congress’ handling of BC reservations and governance failures.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party blatantly misled the people on the issue of BC reservations. “They promised 42 per cent reservations with legal backing before the elections and secured votes.

But now, CM Revanth Reddy says BC reservations will only be granted if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. Was this condition mentioned in the BC Declaration?” he asked. Drawing a sharp contrast, KTR reminded that KCR went to Delhi with a mission to secure Telangana statehood and succeeded. “Can Revanth claim he brought back BC reservations from Delhi?” he challenged.

KTR ridiculed the Chief Minister, stating that even in Delhi Revanth couldn’t stop talking about KCR. “It appears Revanth is mentally obsessed with KCR. He’s suffering from a clear case of KCR-phobia,” KTR mocked. He added that the Congress government was using the BC reservations issue as a diversion while ignoring other commitments made in the BC Declaration.