KTR directs party leaders to counter allegations of opposition

Hyderabad: Stating that the government has filled 1.5 lakh vacancies in various departments, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the party leaders to counter the allegations of opposition parties especially on the employment generations.



The TRS leader had tele-conference with the party leaders in view of the Council elections to Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency. Rama Rao said that the state government has taken up many development activities during the last six years which were nowhere in the country. The opposition parties are unable to digest the development activities and were misleading people with lies. He asked party leaders to counter to those allegations.

The TRS leader said that government has so far provided employment to 1.5 lakh in various government departments and also provided employment opportunities to 15 lakh through TS-I pass.

Rao wanted the party leaders to move ahead in the elections with the strategy and as part of this he wanted the leaders to enrol every graduate as voter in the enrolment drive starting from October 1. He asked the TRS public representatives and other leaders to enrol their names on the first day itself and later enrol their family members. Rao said that he was also enrolling his name on October 1 itself.