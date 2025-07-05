Live
- India added one new airport every 40 days in last 10 years: Civil Aviation Minister
- India has demonstrated how scale and speed can go hand-in-hand: FM Sitharaman
- TN launches wildlife awareness drive in schools after leopard kills child in Valparai
- India set to clock record 1.15 billion tonnes coal production in FY26
- Qualcomm Reportedly Scraps Samsung-Made 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Focus Shifts to TSMC’s 3nm Chip
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Ramachandra Rao offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple, to take charge as Telangana BJP chief
KTR flays Congress over arrests of protesting youth
Hyderabad: Targeting the government on arrests of the students taking up ‘Chalo Secretariat’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said...
Hyderabad: Targeting the government on arrests of the students taking up ‘Chalo Secretariat’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that arresting the unemployed who came to protest against the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi that he would create two lakh jobs in a year is the most evil act.
The BRS leader asked CM A Revanth Reddy, who said that the doors of the Secretariat would always be open during ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, couldn’t he see the hardships of the unemployed? Does Revanth, who called Rahul Gandhi at Ashok Nagar Cross Roads and had a tea party with the unemployed, not remember the job calendar after assuming office? While it is atrocious to arrest unemployed people from many districts across Telangana from coming to Hyderabad to sabotage the Chalo Secretariat program, it is appalling to arrest those who came to the Secretariat today to protest.
KTR said that Revanth, who called Delhi leaders in the name of the Youth Declaration and deceived them, did not issue notifications of 10,000 jobs in a year and a half, which is a blow to the unemployed. The unemployed would never forgive the incompetent Chief Minister who gave appointment orders for 60,000 jobs that had completed the process during the BRS government. The Chief Minister who deceived students by assuring to fulfil all the promises made in the job calendar within a year was sure to face the wrath of the unemployed. The unemployed who have taken up the Chalo Secretariat program cannot be illegally arrested and their throats cannot be choked.
They should be released unconditionally immediately and the Chief Minister should keep his word otherwise, the party would announce a BRS movement on behalf of the lakhs of unemployed in the state and bend the necks of the Revanth government.