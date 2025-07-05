KTR flays Congress over arrests of protesting youth

Hyderabad: Targeting the government on arrests of the students taking up ‘Chalo Secretariat’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that arresting the unemployed who came to protest against the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi that he would create two lakh jobs in a year is the most evil act.

The BRS leader asked CM A Revanth Reddy, who said that the doors of the Secretariat would always be open during ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, couldn’t he see the hardships of the unemployed? Does Revanth, who called Rahul Gandhi at Ashok Nagar Cross Roads and had a tea party with the unemployed, not remember the job calendar after assuming office? While it is atrocious to arrest unemployed people from many districts across Telangana from coming to Hyderabad to sabotage the Chalo Secretariat program, it is appalling to arrest those who came to the Secretariat today to protest.

KTR said that Revanth, who called Delhi leaders in the name of the Youth Declaration and deceived them, did not issue notifications of 10,000 jobs in a year and a half, which is a blow to the unemployed. The unemployed would never forgive the incompetent Chief Minister who gave appointment orders for 60,000 jobs that had completed the process during the BRS government. The Chief Minister who deceived students by assuring to fulfil all the promises made in the job calendar within a year was sure to face the wrath of the unemployed. The unemployed who have taken up the Chalo Secretariat program cannot be illegally arrested and their throats cannot be choked.

They should be released unconditionally immediately and the Chief Minister should keep his word otherwise, the party would announce a BRS movement on behalf of the lakhs of unemployed in the state and bend the necks of the Revanth government.