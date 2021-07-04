KTR for makeover of Vemulawada

Sircilla: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has urged the people to keep their surroundings clean to prevent spread of infectious diseases.

He participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme organised in the 10th ward of Vemulawada municipality in the district on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, he suggested removing dilapidated houses and piles of debris as part of the programme.

The town of Vemulawada has been known as South Kasi. Thousands of devotees visit the Rajanna Temple every day. In this context, keeping the town clean is essential for the town to stand as a model to others, he noted. Focus should be laid on road widening, sanitation management and saplings planting, he said while assuring that all measures would be taken to develop infrastructure in Vemulawada town.

He informed that the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works were 60 per cent complete and would provide tap connections to around 14,000 families in Vemulawada town by Dasara by charging just one rupee.

For the construction of an integrated market in Vemulawada Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned. Similarly for women's community building in the 10th ward Rs 20 lakh would be sanctioned the Minister said.