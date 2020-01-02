KTR has all abilities to become chief minister: Errabelli

TRS working president and IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has all the abilities to become Chief Minister of the state, said Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

KTR emerged to power in all the elections and now it is the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to decide when to make KT Rama Rao as the chief minister, said Errabelli addressing to media at the launch of the second phase of Palle Pragati programme at Wardhannapet on Thursday.

"Hadn't the family of Nehru ruled the country then why don't the family of KCR could not rule the state," said Errabelli.

Earlier governments had failed to develop the state. The credit of providing 24-hour power supply, drinking and irrigation power will be given to the chief minister. The chief minister garnered attention for completing the prestigious Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking on Palle Pragati, Errabelli asked the Panchayat Secretary and Sarpanch to ensure the village is clean and initiate action against those who litter on roads.