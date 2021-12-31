KTR heaps praise on Karimnagar Mayor

Karimnagar: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao lauded Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for being ranked second in the country in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.

In a video conference on Thursday, he congratulated Mayor Y Sunil Rao who won a cash prize of Rs 4 crore as part of the award. He asked all the municipalities to work hard to achieve a good rank in the Swachh Survey competition by taking the municipal corporation as a model. The video conference was attended by Mayor Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju and Commissioner Venu Madhav.

The Minister briefed the participants on the steps to be taken by the state municipal departments on the Swachh Survey 2022 competition undertaken by the Central Government. He told officials to focus on urban sanitation, greenery, and urban development.

The Mayor was asked to raise public awareness on the Swachh Survey by further improving sanitation by collecting and segregating household waste.

The Minister asked the Mayor about the status of the daily water supply which he started last year.

Sunil Rao said that better facilities were being provided to the people of the city as per the directions of Chief Minister KCR. The daily water supply was going on without any problems.

Of the Rs 50 crore sanctioned by the CM, Rs 32 crore was spent on improving walking tracks, parks, graveyards, integrated markets and setting up open gyms for the people in the city, the Mayor explained.

Officials EE Raman and Town Planning DCP Subhash participated in the video conference.