KTR holds video conference with officials to address migrant workers' needs

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao held a video conference with the district level officials of the Industries and Labour department to address the issues of local and migrant workers during the lockdown.

As the lockdown in the state is extended to May 7, the minister asked the officials to examine various factories and worker camps and ensure if the workers are provided with basic necessities and healthcare needs. The minister also directed the officials to set up a state-level help desk to address the issues of migrant and local workers related to their wages.

The workers can reach on the helpline number 9492555379 if there are any issues pertaining to the wages, basic needs and healthcare.

Besides, the minister also asked the officials not to lay off employees due to the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 lockdown. Minister Mallareddy, mayor Bonthu Rammohan and IT department secretary Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting.