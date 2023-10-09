  • Menu
KTR inaugurates Integrate Collectorate office in Bhupalapalli

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao is currently visiting Bhupalapalli district, where he is involved in various foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies for several development projects.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao is currently visiting Bhupalapalli district, where he is involved in various foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies for several development projects. One of the key inaugurations was the integrated Collectorate office in the district center. Following this, the SP office was also inaugurated. The program was attended by MLC Madhusudana Chary, MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, public representatives, and officials.

In addition to the inaugurations, grant documents will be distributed to beneficiaries of Grilhahakshmi and Dalit Bandhu schemes, along with the distribution of double bedroom houses.

A large public meeting is scheduled to take place at the mini stadium near Subhash Colony. Furthermore, the Municipality, Tehsildar, and RDO office buildings will be inaugurated in Parkal.

