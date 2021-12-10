KTR lashes out at centre, demands powerloom clusters in Telangana

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao lambasted at central government for not responding to the reports submitted to the union finance minister and textile minister. The minister further demanded the centre to set up powerloom clusters in Pochampalli, Gadwal, Narayanpeta and Dubbak and added that major developments would be done with the establishment of clusters.

After casting his vote, the minister spoke to media and demanded the centre to include setting up of clusters and Indian Institute of handlooms in the Union Budget. He also asked the BJP Telangana to respond on the same.

"The Telangana government is striving for the welfare of the handloom workers and the centre also should lent its hand. Also, the centre should sanction Rs 1000 crores by including handlooms in PM Mitra scheme," Rama Rao said.

The minister has been to Sircilla to cast his vote for the local bodies MLC election.