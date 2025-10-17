  • Menu
KTR launches ‘Naa Aalochanalu’ book at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: ’Naa Aalochanalu’, a book written by Kakatiya University BRSV leader Pinninti Vijay Kumar, was launched at Telangana Bhavan by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

KTR appreciated the young author’s commitment towards Telangana and urged youth to take interest in reading and writing. MLA Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MP Vaddepalli Ravichandra, former Deputy CM Dr Rajaiah, former Whip Balka Suman and several student leaders attended and congratulated the author.

