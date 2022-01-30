KTR launches several development works

Maheshwaram: Minister for Municipal and Urban Development KT Rama Rao along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has paved way for development works worth Rs 371.9 Crores in Maheshwaram constituency on Saturday.

KTR along with Sabitha Indra Reddy laid foundation for freshwater schemes, road expansion works, drainage works, integrated vegetarian and nonvegetarian market works in Tukkuguda, Jalpalli and Mirpet corporations respectively. Later, KTR also inaugurated the Town Primary Building at Badangpet.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR informed that Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has turned into a role model for the entire country, especially pertaining to the supply of drinking water. He said since the formation of Telangana, the government has focused on providing services to people and has achieved success. He further said that development of the State is only possible by TRS government under the leadership of CM KCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the KCR government had brought Krishna and Godavari water to the city and alleviated the water woes of women. As the city of Hyderabad has expanded beyond ORR, ORR Phase-1 has been completed at a cost of about Rs 700 crore to address drinking water issues in the region as well and the ORR Phase-2 was now underway with another Rs 1,200 crore. Rao said that Rs 200 crore was allotted to Maheshwaram constituency alone.

He said the release of Rs 1 crore in the past would have been a great thing, but now in a single day works to the tune of Rs 371 crore were taken up in Maheshwaram constituency.