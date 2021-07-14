KTR opens on Eatala Rajender's quitting from TRS

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday opened on Eatala Rajender's departure from TRS stating that they have tried to retain him into party but the latter refused to meet the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The minister refuted the allegations made by the former health minister Eatala Rajender since he joined BJP. Rama Rao asked him as to what sort of injustice has been done to him in the party.

Interacting with the media persons at the Telangana Bhavan, the minister said that the the CM will not order a probe against a minister unless there is a primary evidence. Ëatala Rajender is cheating himself by making allegations against the TRS party," Rama Rao said.

He further said that TRS party was strong in Huzurabad constituency even Eatala joined the party and will remain strong even after his departure from the party. The minister continued that he personally made several efforts to retain him into the party but gave up after Eatala refused to meet the Chief Minister.