KTR pans Cong for taking minorities in TG for a ride

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed the Congress government for betraying minorities and running a joint Congress–BJP government in Telangana.

Rama Rao participated in a meeting with minority leaders in Shamshabad and criticised the Congress government for deceiving minorities, failing to fulfil its promises and aligning with the BJP.

Rao said that Congress had brought senior leaders to Telangana to announce its ‘so-called Minority Declaration’ and promised change. “Two years ago, the Congress said it would allocate Rs 4,000 crore annually for minority welfare and introduce a Minority Sub-Plan, but both promises were broken.

Two years have been passed and even in the next three years, they will not deliver anything,” Rao said.

The BRS leader recalled that KCR had introduced the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for poor brides, while Congress claimed it would offer more.

“Congress only views minorities as a vote bank,” he said. KTR stated that KCR established minority residential schools, enabling hundreds of students to become doctors.

“KCR increased the number of medical colleges from four to thirty-four and introduced Rs 20 lakh scholarships for higher education abroad. We achieved a lot in 10 years. No Chief Minister in India has done as much for minorities as KCR,” he said.

KTR said that Telangana had 45 lakh Muslims, and under KCR’s leadership, the government spent Rs 5,000 per person for their welfare, the highest among all states. “KCR spent the most for minority welfare. Even Asaduddin Owaisi acknowledged this in other states, but not here,” KTR remarked.

KTR pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi criticises bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh, he remains silent when the same is happening in Telangana. “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent when bulldozer rule is running here under his own government?” KTR asked.

KTR remarked that Revanth Reddy himself admits, “I studied in Modi’s school, went to Chandrababu’s college, and now work under Rahul Gandhi.” “When Rahul says ‘Chowkidar chor hai,’ Revanth calls Modi his elder brother. Rahul criticises the CBI and ED as Modi’s pocket agencies, yet Revanth hands over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI,” KTR said.

KTR stated that such minority meetings should be held across all districts and said Telangana needs KCR’s leadership once again. He appealed to the minorities to unite and teach Congress a lesson in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election on November 11, adding that BRS’s victory is certain, and “only the winning margin remains to be decided.”