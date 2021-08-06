KTR praises Indian women hockey team
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has praised Indian women hockey team for their amazing efforts in the play at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
"Kudos to the entire Indian women hockey team. You won a billion hearts with your amazing efforts and inspired many young girls out there to compete on world stage," the minister said.
The women hockey team who dreamt of securing an Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it got defeated in the hands of Great Britain and lost bronze medal.
However, messages of appreciation pour in for the Indian team for taking the team to semi-finals for the first time in Olympics.
