KTR praises MP Ravi for TRS win

Khammam: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday appreciated Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) for striving for the victory of TRS in Munugodu by-election. The MP met the IT minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. KTR noted that the MP intensely campaigned throughout the constituency in the last one month, reaching out to BC voters to support TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

Later, the MP described it as the historic victory and the first electoral win after the TRS supremo announced the launch of BRS. He said the result proved that the BC sections were with the TRS party. That all sections of people were happy in CM KCR regime was proved once again, he said. He thanked all the voters in Munugodu, including the BCs, for trusting the leadership of CM KCR and KTR.