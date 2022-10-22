KTR reaches out to poor differently-abled woman, assures her of a job

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao once again grabbed the attention of his followers with his kind gesture toward a poor differently-abled woman who is seeking a job.

As per the sources, a specially-abled woman identified as Yashoda, a native of Gattuppal met Minister KTR in Munugodu and requested to provide a job in Sheldur PHC.

After hearing her request, Minister KTR telephoned Health Minister Harish Rao and asked him to do a favour and added that he will send the details of the woman. He said that she is well educated and worked as GNM at Kamineni.