KTR reaches out to poor differently-abled woman, assures her of a job
Highlights
- A specially-abled woman identified as Yashoda, a native of Gattuppal met Minister KTR in Munugodu
- Requests KTR to provide a job in Sheldur PHC
Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao once again grabbed the attention of his followers with his kind gesture toward a poor differently-abled woman who is seeking a job.
As per the sources, a specially-abled woman identified as Yashoda, a native of Gattuppal met Minister KTR in Munugodu and requested to provide a job in Sheldur PHC.
After hearing her request, Minister KTR telephoned Health Minister Harish Rao and asked him to do a favour and added that he will send the details of the woman. He said that she is well educated and worked as GNM at Kamineni.
