KTR requests Piyush to renovate CCI

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday requested the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to renovate the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad. The Minister took to his Twitter handle and requested Piyush Goyal to pay a visit to the unit and and take stock of the situation. KTR stated that if a positive response comes from the Union Minister, the State government is ready to co-operate with the Centre on the same. He suggested that many employment opportunities will come to fore if the CCI unit is renovated in the district. KTR hoped for positive response from the latter on CCI issue.

On the other hand, TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna has shared a tweet on the same unit tweeting that CCI should be renovated at the earliest which will give employment to many many youth. The MLA stated that the State government is trying to protect the such units in the Telangana whereas the Central government has issues G.Os to hanover to the private sectors.

KTR has also shared the report of CCI tweeted by MLA Jogu Ramanna.