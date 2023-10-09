KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang

Telangana Municipal Minister KTR visited Bhupalapalli district on Monday and participated in various foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies for development works. He inaugurated the integrated collectorate office and the SP office in the district center. Additionally, grant documents were handed over to beneficiaries of the Griha lakshmi and Dalit Bandhu schemes, as well as double bedroom houses.

Minister KTR also attended the first public meeting of the BRS (Bhupalapally Rashtra Samithi) after the release of the election schedule. Speaking at the meeting held in Subhash Colony area's mini stadium, KTR mentioned that CM KCR is actively involved in serving the people, even if he is at home. He assured the audience that he will soon make all the necessary announcements soon. The minister said that KCR is healthy and no need to worry.

Addressing the people, CM KCR highlighted the developmental works accomplished in the past nine and a half years. He urged the Congress party not to underestimate their achievements and challenged them to showcase their own accomplishments during their time in power. He emphasized that if the Congress comes to power again, it would bring back difficulties for the people.