KTR sees dismal future for Cong’s ‘Future City’

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the ‘so-called Future City’ repeatedly mentioned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no future, asserting that Reddy’s ambition to turn the Hyderabad Pharma City lands into a real estate business for his family and friends will not be fulfilled.

Rama Rao strongly condemned the Congress government’s approach to the Telangana Pharma City lands, accusing Revanth Reddy of being a leader without vision and his decisions leading to the wastage of public money. He expressed his anguish that the farmers who gave their lands for the Pharma City project have been cheated. He criticized the government for scrapping the ambitious Pharma City project, initiated by the KCR government, and replacing it with an unreal and imaginary ‘Future City’. He described the Future City promotion as an example of what happens when a state is run by a careless leader.

KTR reiterated that according to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, land acquired for a specific public purpose cannot be diverted for real estate projects for the benefit of others. He recalled that he had warned the Congress government about this in the Assembly two years ago. Despite this, Revanth Reddy’s government spent hundreds of crores on PR and was now facing severe legal hurdles, which even officials are now admitting.

The BRS leader said that during the BRS government’s tenure, proposals were prepared for the Hyderabad Pharma City with 20,000 acres of land spread across 56 villages. He noted that local farmers voluntarily came forward and gave their lands for the benefit of the state. However, while the Congress party promised to return every single acre of land acquired for Pharma City to the farmers, Revanth Reddy’s government was now betraying them by attempting to turn the same land into a real estate business for his family members and friends, KTR expressed outrage. He stated that the future of the land allocated for pharma companies has become uncertain.

KTR alleged that even though the previous government had started developing infrastructure with crores of rupees of public money for the Pharma City project, Revanth Reddy’s government sidelined it and was now trying to illegally divert the land for real estate under the name of Future City.