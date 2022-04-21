KTR slams Modi for moving global traditional medicine centre to Gujarat

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of moving to Gujarat World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), which was originally proposed to be set up at Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took to Twitter to target Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kishan Reddy and alleged that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing discrimination towards Telangana in allocating the development projects.

"Congratulations to Kishan Reddy, Cabinet Minister in NPA Government on bringing a prestigious national institute to the State. Oh wait!! As usual, the CM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar," wrote KTR, who had earlier described the National Democratic Government (NDA) at the Centre as Non-Performing Asset (NPA). The sage of Modi Ji's discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated," added KTR.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for WHO GCTM at Jamnagar in the presence of WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus. The IT and Industries Minister KTR also posted an earlier tweet of Kishan Reddy that reads "The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish Global centre of Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad. It is my strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the State." KTR also mentioned posting a table to show the Centre's discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning institutions. According to it, the Modi government has not sanctioned even a single institution to Telangana. The minister pointed out that the Modi government had also not set up Tribal University which was promised to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

KTR alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working against the Telangana State and was showing the utter negligence in allocating the institutions to Telangana.