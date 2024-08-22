KTR Slams Telangana Government Over Loan Waivers

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of cheating farmers with false promises of loan waivers. He claimed that the government initially promised Rs 40,000 crore for loan waivers but later reduced the amount to Rs 7,500 crore, leaving many farmers in a tough spot.



KTR announced that the BRS would hold protests in every village and Mandal across the state to pressure the government into fulfilling its promises. He also demanded that the government withdraw the cases filed against protesting farmers, warning that the BRS would intensify its protests if these cases are not dropped. "We will keep fighting until every farmer gets the loan waiver they were promised," he said.

He also accused the Chief Minister of using harsh language as a way to distract people from the real issue of loan waivers. KTR assured that the BRS would stay focused on fighting for the rights of farmers and would not be distracted by such tactics.

KTR demanded that the government fulfil its promises without further delays and to stop harassing farmers. The BRS, he declared that they will continue to fight for the farmers until their demands are met.