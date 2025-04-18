KTR sounds warning of Bangla a la revolt against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned that Telangana people will revolt and take to streets like in Bangladesh and topple CM Revanth Reddy’s government in Telangana.

Responding to recent remarks by BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy over increasing requests to overthrow the Congress government, the BRS leader said that the party did not believe in overthrowing governments. However, he admitted that the public outrage against the Congress regime was growing, with many people approaching the BRS to fund a movement to end the misrule.

“We don’t believe in overthrowing governments, but when the people rise up like in Bangladesh, even dictators fall. However, we want Revanth Reddy to complete his term – not because we support him, but because then people would never vote for Congress again for the next 20 years,” he said.

Referring to the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), he demanded a high-level probe to be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge or by central agencies like the CBI, CVC, SEBI, SFIO, or RBI.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao pointed out that the CEC had recommended an independent investigation. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who earlier accused the Congress government of imposing RR (Rahul-Revanth) tax in Telangana failed to act on it, he warned that if the former did not respond, he too would become complicit in this environmental and financial sin.

“If there is no response by the end of the month, we will take this matter to the central agencies and the people,” he added.

“You had no hesitation in commenting on bulldozers at University of Hyderabad. But why are you not taking any action?” he asked Modi.

“Any self-respecting Chief Minister would resign after such severe judicial remarks,” he said, ridiculing the Chief Minister’s statement that there were no deer in Kancha Gachibowli, only some cunning foxes. “The court has now identified who those jackals are,” he said.