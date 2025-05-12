KTR steps in to rescue injured Gulf worker

Hyderabad: In a remarkable gesture of compassion and timely intervention, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao extended complete support to Manda Mahesh, a migrant worker from Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district, who was severely injured in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Mahesh, who migrated to the Gulf to support his wife and two young children, was travelling in a company-provided bus to his workplace when a horrific accident occurred near Jubail. The accident claimed nine lives, with Mahesh and another individual surviving but sustaining serious injuries to spine and both legs. He is currently undergoing treatment at Jubail General Government Hospital.

According to family members, Mahesh has been hospitalised for over 15 days but was allegedly not receiving proper medical care due to financial constraints. As his condition deteriorated, his family reached out for help and KTR responded without delay. Upon learning of the incident, KTR personally visited Mahesh’s family home in Mandepalli and assured them of full support. “You are not alone. I will stand by you in this crisis,” KTR told the family.

In a video call with the injured Mahesh, KTR consoled him, saying, “Do not lose hope. I will bring you back home in the next four to five days at my own expense and ensure you receive the best medical treatment in Hyderabad.” True to his word, KTR immediately instructed BRS representatives and known acquaintances in Saudi Arabia to visit Jubail Hospital and extend moral and logistical support to Mahesh. He also wrote official letters to the Telangana NRI Department and Ministry of External Affairs, requesting urgent coordination for medical repatriation.

KTR announced that all expenses including medical costs and air travel would be borne by him personally.