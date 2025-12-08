  1. Home
Chandrasekhar new TAC member

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 8:45 AM IST
Chandrasekhar new TAC member
Vijayawada: Tanubuddi Chandrasekhar of Vijayawada has been appointed as a member of the Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC), following an order issued by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Chandrasekhar, who earlier served as director of the AP Civil Supplies Corporation, currently heads the NTR district YSRCP commercial wing.

According to him, the appointment was made based on the recommendation of Rajya Sabha member YV Subbareddy. After receiving the appointment order, Chandrasekhar met Subbareddy at his residence in Tadepalli and conveyed his gratitude for the support extended during the selectionprocess. Chandrasekhar’s induction into the TAC has drawn congratulations from several YSRCP leaders.

