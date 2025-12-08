Delectable dishes to tickle taste buds of Global Summit delegates

Hyderabad: Delegates attending the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit are in for a culinary delight, with an elaborate menu featuring Telangana’s signature dishes—topped, of course, by the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani.

Officials said arrangements have been made to serve a wide variety of authentic Telangana delicacies throughout the summit. The kitchens are fully geared up to prepare traditional dishes along with Hyderabadi Biryani, a crowd favourite among visiting dignitaries.

Beyond the food experience, the government is also curating heritage visits for the delegates. The Tourism Department has organised a special tour for the diplomatic team to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist heritage theme park located near Nagarjuna Sagar.

To make their visit memorable, the government will present each delegate with a special souvenir hamper themed around Telangana’s rich culture. The gift set will feature items such as a Pochampally Ikkat shawl, Cheriyal artwork, Hyderabadi attar, and pearl jewellery. Additionally, a specially curated basket of Telangana snacks, including ippa puvvu laddu, sakinalu, chekkalu, badam ki jali, sesame laddu and maize pelalu—will also be gifted to the guests.