Hyderabad gearing up for Messi mania!

Hyderabad: It’sgoing to be exciting times for football lovers in India as global football icon Lionel Messi is scheduled to play a friendly match with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s team at Uppal Stadium on December 13. And Hyderabad is gearing up for the Messi mania!

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the very mention of a match featuring world-renowned football player Lionel Messi excites football lovers, and thousands of fans from all corners of the country will be arriving at Uppal Stadium on December 13 for an exhibition match as a part of the Telangana Rising celebrations. Speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements for the match, he said Lionel Messi enjoys massive global popularity and receives special security worldwide. In view of the high-profile friendly match, fool-proof security arrangements are being made in and around the Uppal Stadium. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Lionel Messi himself has shown interest in participating in the Telangana Rising festivities. Considering the arrival of thousands of football fans from across the country, he appealed to spectators to reach the stadium ahead of the scheduled time and take their seats early, keeping security and convenience in mind.

He said all necessary facilities have been arranged for football lovers attending the friendly match.

According to him, the Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissioners are giving special attention to security arrangements for the match. Police and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) officials briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on the preparations underway at the stadium.

Bhatti Vikramarka also reviewed the routes designated for the arrival and departure of star player Messi, as well as for the Chief Minister, ministers, and other VIPs. He inquired with officials about the expected number of spectators, the number of entry gates arranged for smooth movement, parking facilities, and transport support being provided for football fans through Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC services.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, Rohan Reddy, Shiva Sain Reddy, and others accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the inspection.