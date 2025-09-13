KTR taunts Congress over turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao targeted Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over defection of BRS legislators into the ruling party.

Sharing photos of ten BRS MLAs who joined Congress after winning on BRS ticket, he accused the Congress high command of openly endorsing “MLA Chori” (MLA theft).

In a sharp jibe, Rama Rao asked Rahul Gandhi whether he could recognise the Congress scarf worn by the defected legislators. “These very MLAs met you in Delhi and posed for photos.

Today they claim they did not switch parties and that this is not the Congress scarf. Do you agree with this farce?” he taunted.