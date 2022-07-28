KTR tells officials to brace for rain woes

Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains lashing the city, the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao directed the officials to take up relief measures and ensure there was no loss of human life.

The Minister held a video conference with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. He warned the officials that there were possibilities of old and dilapidated buildings to collapse due to heavy rains.

The minister instructed the officials to expedite the demolition of such structures to avoid any untoward incidents. They were also been asked to focus on areas which were prone to more impact due to rains and initiate relief measures accordingly.

KTR asked the authorities to pay special attention on areas abutting culverts and bridges and warning boards should be set up in those areas to alert the residents. Local police, irrigation, revenue and electricity department officials should work in coordination. Officials were instructed to execute works for controlling the flood impact and prevention of water logging in respective limits. The civic bodies command control centres started operating to monitor the flood situation and evacuation of victims from the submerged areas.

The minister asked the officials to closely monitor the capacity of water bodies, inflows and outflows in coordination with the Irrigation department and instructed them to take up road repair works soon after the State stopped receiving rains.