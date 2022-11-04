KTR thanks party leaders, activists

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday thanked the party leaders and activists who have worked hard for the party for the last month for the Munugodu by-election.

He thanked all the party leaders after the end of the polling. "Special thanks to the in-charges and the workers who came with them, who came from their respective areas and stayed locally in Munugodu to explain the good governance of TRS to people and worked for the party's victory," said Rao.

He also thanked the social media warriors who have contributed to take the government's welfare and development programmes widely to people.

