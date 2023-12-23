KTR to give PPP to counter white paper

Hyderabad: In response to the ‘White Papers’ released by the government, the BRS is gearing up to showcase the development in the State in the form of a power point presentation as the party’s working president KT Rama Rao will be explaining the achievements in the Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

He will be giving a presentation at 11 am at the party head office in Telangana Bhavan today. When the government presented White Papers on State finances and power in the Assembly, the BRS party sought permission to present their version in the form of power point presentation. However, the government did not allow the party to have a PPP. The BRS leader interacted with the public relations officers of various ministers who had worked during the last nine and half years.

According to the party leaders, the BRS working president who held important portfolios like Municipal Administration, IT, Industries, and others will be presenting the progress report to the people of the State. Sources said that the BRS leader would be focusing on how a new State took a big leap in development inspite of losses for two years because of Covid and elections for one year. The BRS got six years to perform and the performance was remarkable. In terms of GSDP, Telangana was the fastest-growing State in the entire country, said a senior BRS leader. Telangana has decreased multi-dimensional poverty.

The former minister is going to project the agriculture development where the expansion had happened drastically. The agriculture expansion was increased from 1.31 crore acres to 2.68 crore acres, which is 100 per cent, and also talks about the production of 3.5 lakh crore tonnes of food grains. The BRS leader is likely to give replies to the Congress leaders on the questions they posed in the form of white papers. Taking to X, Rama Rao said that the development of the nine-year rule by the BRS was a golden era in the history of the country. He said, “We will not tolerate the attempts made to attack the prestige of Telangana, which was reconstructed with strong determination, sweating day and night. We will not tolerate the attempts to show Telangana as a failed State. We will not keep quiet if they insult a progressive State.” He said that this was the reason why the presentation was taken up to show the actual situation of Telangana with figures. Not loans, this is for disclosing the assets created in Telangana State, he added.