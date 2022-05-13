KTR to inaugurate Buddhavanam project tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements are setting up in place as the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is said to inaugurate the Buddhavanam project developed in an area vast over 274 acres at Nagarjunasagar on Saturday.

The government developed the Buddhavanam project at a cost of Rs.100 crore. It is the Asia's biggest Buddhavanam project.

On May 11, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that all elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration ceremony.

The Minister held a meeting with tourism and Buddhavanam project officials on Tuesday and have discussed over the preparations for the ceremony. Along with Industries Minister, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other Ministers would also take part in the inauguration ceremony, he said.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, all facilities have been made at Buddhavanam project to attract international Buddhist spiritual tourists. It would place Telangana prominently on the international Buddhist tourism circuit, the Minister said.

The main attraction of Buddhavanam project is the 21-meter high hollow Maha Stupa with 24-metre radius commemorating the ancient Amaravati /Sriparvata Stupas, constructed at the centre of the project site.

It is said that the Stupa is embellished with sculptures depicting the life and ministry of Buddha. Under the dome of Maha Stupa, stands a massive brass-coated mandapam with eight statues of Buddha in five postures facing eight directions.

Srinivas Goud said that over 40 Jataka sculptures were installed at the project site and replicas of 13 prominent Buddhist stupas from across the country and including those Southern Asia have also been developed.

The core area of the project is divided into eight segments to celebrate the eight-fold path of the Buddha (Astangamarga), with each segment commemorating an important aspect of the Buddhist heritage, he added.

The project includes Buddhacharitavanam (major events in the life of the Buddha), Bodhisattva Park (Jataka Park), Dhyanavanam (Meditation Park), Stupa Park (miniature stupas), Mahastupa and other segments like Buddhist museum, universities and monasteries, the Minister said.

Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah and tourism department officials participated in the meeting.