KTR to inaugurate Nagole flyover today

Hyderabad: The six lane bi-directional Nagole flyover, built under GHMC's Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) to provide a signal-free route access to citizens, is set to be inaugurated on October 26 by Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Ramarao.

Out of the 47 works under SRDP, GHMC has taken up 41 works and the remaining are taken up by HMA, R&B, NHAI. So far 31 projects have been completed and the remainders are progressing at different stages.

The Nagole flyover, spanning 990 meters in length, costed Rs 143.58 crore to build including utility shifting and land acquisition costs. The bridge is aimed to provide a free signal passage to motorists from Uppal to L B Nagar, this route is considered as one of the busiest in the eastern parts of the city and the flyover will be increasing vehicular movement. Further, it benefits citizens travelling from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Aramghar via L B nagar and to Uppal.

The GHMC said two more flyovers by the end of 2022 will be built. The works heading for completion include Kothaguda flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli and an underpass along with a multi-level unidirectional flyover at the Botanical Garden. Efforts are being made to complete building the flyovers as early as possible and open them in the first week of December. With the completion of these two flyovers, a total of 18 flyovers will be completed under SRDP.