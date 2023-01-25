KTR to inaugurate parks & sports facilities in Khammam soon

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that parks and sports facilities that were being developed at the Gollapadu channel area would soon be inaugurated by the Urban and Municipalities and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

On Tuesday, he along with district Collector and Municipal Commissioner Adrash Surabhi inspected the development works in the town. He directed the municipal officials to complete all works at the earliest and keep the parks and sports facilities ready for inauguration.

Ajay said Rs 100 crore was spent for the development of the Gollapadu channel area beautification works. He said a 11 km pipeline was laid for underground drainage. 10 parks are being built, four parks were completed and works on six more parks are going on, he informed.

He said the parks were named after popular personalities like Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashanker, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Manchinkanti Ramakrishna Rao, Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, CPI leader Rajab Ali and others.

Later, he participated in distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 92 lakh to the beneficiaries in his camp office.