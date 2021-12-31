KTR to lay foundation for IT hub in Nalgonda today

Nalgonda: Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy, will lay the foundation stone for the IT hub and also participate in other programmes in Nalgonda on Friday .

As per the official information, Minister KTR will lay the foundation stone for IT hub on the premises of the Government Polytechnic College and also inaugurate a SC, ST students' hostel there. Afterwards, the Ministers will lay the foundation stone for Vegetarian and Non- Vegetarian Integrated Market at the beat market.

The trio will tour the town and inspect the development works then visit the house of Tungaturthi MLA Gadri Kishore.

As part of the tour, KTR and other ministers will participate in a review meeting with public representatives and officials on the development of the municipality at the Collectorate.