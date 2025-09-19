KTR to meet BRS leaders to discuss on strategies for Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership is keen to secure the Jubilee Hills assembly seat once again, as they embark on strategic preparations for the upcoming by-election. Party executive president KY Rama Rao (KTR) is currently convening a series of meetings with division-level leaders from the constituency. Notably, he is set to address booth-level committees from the Erragadda division at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, where he will outline the party's strategy for the by-election.

KTR has already held discussions with party cadres in Vengalrao Nagar and Rahmat Nagar, and BRS leadership has appointed in-charges for the various divisions within the constituency.

The BRS has demonstrated sig support within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during previous assembly elections. Consequently, the ruling Congress party is also focused on winning the by-election for Jubilee Hills, understanding that the outcome will likely influence the forthcoming GHMC elections. All political parties are treating this by-election with considerable ambition.

Speculation is rife regarding candidate selection, with reports s that the BRS is poised to nominate Sunita, the wife of the late Maganti Gopinath. Gopinath won by a significant margin in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and had a history of victories from the same constituency until his recent passing due to illness. Meanwhile, Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy disclosed in a recent review meeting that the party's high command will soon announce their candidate choice.