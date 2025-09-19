Live
- Why millennials and gen Z are driving the demand for green salads
- Bamboo futures: 5 Cutting-edge innovations fashioning the next decade
- Jolly LLB 3’ Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer wins praise for blending sharp humor with meaningful storytelling
- Delhi launches 3 new curricula to build future-ready students
- Patanjali to reward talented students
- Hyderabad: IMD Issues Weather Forecast
- Anil Vij removes ‘Minister’ from his X
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till Sep 22
- Raj chemists threaten strike over dues of Rs 880 crore
- Wordle Answer Today (September 19, 2025) – Hints and Solution
KTR to meet BRS leaders to discuss on strategies for Jubilee Hills by-election
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership is keen to secure the Jubilee Hills assembly seat once again, as they embark on strategic preparations for the upcoming by-election.
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership is keen to secure the Jubilee Hills assembly seat once again, as they embark on strategic preparations for the upcoming by-election. Party executive president KY Rama Rao (KTR) is currently convening a series of meetings with division-level leaders from the constituency. Notably, he is set to address booth-level committees from the Erragadda division at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, where he will outline the party's strategy for the by-election.
KTR has already held discussions with party cadres in Vengalrao Nagar and Rahmat Nagar, and BRS leadership has appointed in-charges for the various divisions within the constituency.
The BRS has demonstrated sig support within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during previous assembly elections. Consequently, the ruling Congress party is also focused on winning the by-election for Jubilee Hills, understanding that the outcome will likely influence the forthcoming GHMC elections. All political parties are treating this by-election with considerable ambition.
Speculation is rife regarding candidate selection, with reports s that the BRS is poised to nominate Sunita, the wife of the late Maganti Gopinath. Gopinath won by a significant margin in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and had a history of victories from the same constituency until his recent passing due to illness. Meanwhile, Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy disclosed in a recent review meeting that the party's high command will soon announce their candidate choice.