KTR urges BRS cadre to make Chevella public meet a grand success

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the party leaders to make the party’s public meeting in Chevella on April 13 a big success.

The BRS leader had a meeting with the party leaders at the ensuing public meeting. The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is set to restart the public meetings for the Lok Sabha polls. The BRS working president has been appointed as incharge for the Chevella Lok Sabha and he is focusing on ensuring the public meeting gets good response. The party leaders have been asked to get at least 50,000 per constituency for the Chevella public meeting. The BRS leader has called upon the party leaders to teach a lesson to the Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy. The BRS has won in Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, Serilingampally and Chevella Assembly segments and the Congress has won in Parigi, Vikarabad and Tandur. He said that the party may have lost the Assembly but not lost the public support.

Meanwhile the BRS leader was getting ready to take legal action on the defamation cases filed on Congress leaders including Minister Konda Surekha, Y Srinivas Reddy and KK Mahender. There was no response from the Congress leaders and the BRS leader had discussions with the advocates on this.