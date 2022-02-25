KTR urges centre to arrange special aircraft for Telangana students stranded in Ukraine

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday appealed to the external affairs minister S Jaishankar to arrange a special aircraft to the Telangana students stranded in Ukraine.

The minister said that the government is ready to bear all the travel expenses for the students so they can be brought home safe and soonest. "Humble appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine. We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest," the minister tweeted on Friday.

Even on Thursday, the minister urged the union minister to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine in the times of distress. "Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has set up helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for the students and citizens, stranded in Ukraine. The stranded citizens of Telangana can reach on +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661.