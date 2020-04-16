 Top
KTR visits containment zones, urges citizens to maintain social distancing

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Thursday made a surprise visit at containment zones in the city and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken up by the officials.

He reviewed the measures being taken in the containment zones in Asif Nagar, Khairatabad and Mallepally. The minister also interacted with the citizens and appealed to them to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also asked them to co-operate with the government by following the lockdown rules.

Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Lokesh Kumar and corporator Vijaya Reddy accompanied minister KT Rama Rao.




