KTR vows to end long pending woes of VRAs

Hyderabad: In a bid to resolve the long pending issues of the VRAs, State IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao held a second round meeting with the representatives of the VRA Association here on Tuesday. It is to mention here that the Minister already held a meeting with the representatives of the associations recently when they threatened to storm the Assembly if the government did not accept their demands and resolve pending service rules.

The Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) have been demanding for the last two months for a better pay scale and job security. KTR held a meeting with the representatives of VRAs' Joint Action Committee, also attended by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials. The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is committed to resolve the problems of VRAs soon and take a good decision in favour of VRAs.

KTR also urged the VRAs to call off their agitation and resume their duties. Speaking to the media after the meeting with KTR, representatives of the VRAs' Joint Action Committee said that they had requested KTR to pursue their grievances on humanitarian grounds as their agitation was related to over 25,000 families across the Telangana. The VRAs have been staging protests across the State for the last two months, demanding to resolve their problems. During the protest period, about 28 VRAs so far committed suicide demanding pay scale, they said.