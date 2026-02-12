KTR warns Revanth of ‘heavy price’for ‘harassing’ oppn ranks

Stating that the public would not remain silent while witnessing conspiracies to overturn the popular verdict with thousands of crores of looted money, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will soon pay a heavy price for harassing opposition ranks by obstructing the police system.

Congratulating the BRS activists who fought heroically despite the obstacles and temptations created by the ruling party, Rama Rao expressed deep anger over the anarchy and atrocities carried out by Congress during the municipal elections. He praised the fighting spirit shown by the pink soldiers from Adilabad to Alampur, noting that their resilience has given the party immense strength and self-confidence during these challenging times.

KT Rama Rao criticised Revanth Reddy for failing significantly over the last two years and resorting to violence in this election out of a deep-seated fear of defeat. He was furious that the Chief Minister had abused his power at every step due to concerns that the failure faced in the Panchayat elections would be repeated in urban areas. He stated that the sin of completely abandoning promises made to the people and pushing the state into a governance crisis would haunt the Chief Minister daily.

The BRS leader reaffirmed that no matter how many arrests are made or illegal cases filed, the struggle on behalf of the people will continue unabated. He concluded that the misuse of public funds and official machinery to suppress democratic opposition would ultimately lead to the downfall of the current administration as citizens demand transparency and accountability in the electoral process.