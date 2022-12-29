KTR's father-in-law passed away at AOG hospitals, KCR pays tribute

BRS Party Working President, State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR's uncle Pakala Harinath Rao (72) passed away after suffering a heart attack on Thursday afternoon. Harinath, who has been suffering from illness for some time, suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli.

On learning the matter, KTR, his wife Shatilama and other family members rushed to the AIG hospital. Later, Harinath Rao's dead body was shifted to his residence at Orion Villas in Rayadurgam.

Chief Minister KCR paid tributes to the mortal remains of Harinath Rao. Along with the CM, MLC Kavita, MP Santosh Kumar, Minister Mahmud Ali and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also paid tributes and condoled the family members. Harinath's last rites will be performed shortly.



