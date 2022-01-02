KTR's tour to Khammam postponed

Hyderabad: The Transport Minister Dr P Ajay Kumar on Saturday said that the tour of Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to Khammam district was deferred to January 4 from previous January 2. He said that the tour of KTR has been postponed to January 4 from Jan 2 which was the previous date. The Minister instructed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for the tour of KT Rama Rao. KTR will participate in some development programmes at Khammam district on Jan 4.

Ajay Kumar directed Collector and other officials to get ready with required reports on development programmes being taken up in the district. The Minister said that KTR will inaugurate a suspension bridge, lay foundation for sewage and attend other development programs.